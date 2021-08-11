Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $5.15 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 153.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.84. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.