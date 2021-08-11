Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after buying an additional 361,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,679,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,003,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,623. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.