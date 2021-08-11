Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOC stock traded up $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $366.10. 331,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $366.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

