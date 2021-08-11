Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.68. 6,162,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,236,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

