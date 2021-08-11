Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $164,570,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after buying an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $125,270,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,080. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $133.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.