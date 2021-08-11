Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 83.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,345 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 62,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,411,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $163,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 77.1% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the period. 15.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion and a PE ratio of 120.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $13,315,414.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at $147,427,993.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $186,054,334. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

