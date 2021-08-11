Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 44.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 3,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 270.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 34,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.59.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $377.00 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $406.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $380.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

