Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of PANL remained flat at $$4.97 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 524,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th.

In related news, insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $264,558.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,271.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,409,030 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,918. Corporate insiders own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

