Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 145,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,000. Western Digital accounts for 8.2% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 64,260 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 350,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. 5,042,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,779. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.48 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

