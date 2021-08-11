ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2021

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.43. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 54,610 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $112.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.80.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

