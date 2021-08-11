Pathfinder Acquisition Co.’s (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 16th

Pathfinder Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 16th. Pathfinder Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Pathfinder Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PFDRU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Pathfinder Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 72.5% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $915,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,426,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,954,000.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

