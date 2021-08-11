PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Wisconsin Capital Management LLC

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.9% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $276.37. 353,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,873,763. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.30. The stock has a market cap of $324.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,101,189 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

