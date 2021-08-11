PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PaySign updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,666. PaySign has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $124.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

