Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 7.6%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares fell 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.33 and last traded at $11.41. 52,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,072,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 60,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,491.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

