Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP John P. Babcock Sells 5,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $163,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 19.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PGC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.