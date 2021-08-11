Pendle (PENDLE) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, Pendle has traded 14% higher against the dollar. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $223,863.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000919 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00047108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.06 or 0.00152466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.03 or 0.00156697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.51 or 1.00479073 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.77 or 0.00857798 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,899,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.