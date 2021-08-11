PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 26.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

