PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $165.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will post $165.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $171.80 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $221.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $677.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $667.05 million, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. 6,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 696.30%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,037,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $15,285,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 69.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,256,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 514,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

