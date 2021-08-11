Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Up 7.3% Following Earnings Beat

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s share price was up 7.3% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $283.00 and last traded at $283.00. Approximately 987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 329,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.65.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Penumbra by 67.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after buying an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 338.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after buying an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,254,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.