Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $249.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.07. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $250.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

