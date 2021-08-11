Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,104 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 49,727 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73.

