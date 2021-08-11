Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,007 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,229,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,290,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 188,226 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,133,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 872,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 853,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 131,086 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67.

