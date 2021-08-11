Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.53.

About Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

