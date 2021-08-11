Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down to $49.17

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $44.86. Perrigo shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 36,227 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

