Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down to $49.17

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.17, but opened at $44.86. Perrigo shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 36,227 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.19.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $19,898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Perrigo by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 233,577 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
