Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after buying an additional 1,333,013 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth $98,726,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,548 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDB stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.02. 766,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,695. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

