Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,089 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $335.67.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

