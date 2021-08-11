Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,511,623. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.83. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.