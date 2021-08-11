Personal CFO Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,542,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,413,000 after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,753.79. 749,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,598.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total value of $37,844,469.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,974 shares of company stock valued at $246,530,067 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

