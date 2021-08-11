PGGM Investments Grows Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 119.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $92,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in STORE Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 63,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.80.

STOR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.93. 841,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,115. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.77.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

