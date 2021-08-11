PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,865 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 41,157 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $69,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after purchasing an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. Cowen boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $4.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $626.03. 1,327,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $634.98.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

