PGGM Investments Sells 2,498 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,175,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up 0.9% of PGGM Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $216,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Dell Technologies by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,253,559.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,559.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DELL traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $100.37. 1,230,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,920. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

