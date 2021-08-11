PGGM Investments Sells 76,259 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 861,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,259 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $59,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 357,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after buying an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $1,232,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 88,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

JCI traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. 2,135,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,330,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

