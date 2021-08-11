Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 5,522 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $10.73.

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

