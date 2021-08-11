Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 5,522 shares.The stock last traded at $10.69 and had previously closed at $10.73.
The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)
Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
