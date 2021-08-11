Phillips Edison & Company Inc (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 1st

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 5,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,098. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $31.13.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.