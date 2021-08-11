Phoneum (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $835,124.85

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $835,124.85 and $4,913.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00056722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00016033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.37 or 0.00890142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00112213 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00146497 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,237,838,971 coins. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.