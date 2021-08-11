PIBBLE (PIB) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $29.75 million and approximately $46,081.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.46 or 0.00883345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00112593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00151747 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

