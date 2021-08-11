Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s drug technology consists of Anticalin(R) to treat cancer, severe asthma, anemia and other medical conditions. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Freising-Weihenstephan, Germany. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $242.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.14. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.58.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

