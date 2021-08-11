Piper Sandler Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apria’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APR. Zacks Investment Research raised Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apria from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $30.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32. Apria has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

In other Apria news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

