Piper Sandler Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CVRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

Get CVRx alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVRX. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CVRx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.22 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:CVRX opened at $20.70 on Monday. CVRx has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($48.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($21.27) by ($27.21).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $700,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,876,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,384,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.