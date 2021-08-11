Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Sets New 12-Month High at $142.52

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.52 and last traded at $141.75, with a volume of 36 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.27.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $299,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,945,367.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $133,394.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,476 shares of company stock worth $1,501,688 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,476,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,561,000 after acquiring an additional 172,091 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,340,000 after acquiring an additional 60,974 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 438,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 59,372 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

