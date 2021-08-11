Piper Sandler Weighs in on B&G Foods, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BGS stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,354,000 after buying an additional 113,512 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 550,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

