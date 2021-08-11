PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. The firm’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. 69,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,175. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.96.

In related news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 360,627 shares of company stock valued at $16,072,453 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PLBY Group stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of PLBY Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

