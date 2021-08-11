PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $45.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.35% from the company’s current price.

PLBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

PLBY traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PLBY Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

