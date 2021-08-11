PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) PT Lowered to $45.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.35% from the company’s current price.
PLBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PLBY Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.
PLBY traded down $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PLBY Group has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.25.
In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 82,500 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,540,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PLBY Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
