Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post sales of $148.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $125.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. Plug Power reported sales of $106.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $497.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.97 million to $617.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $756.03 million, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $890.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.69.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65.

Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

