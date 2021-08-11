PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE BCAT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 92,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,805. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
–
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.