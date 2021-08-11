PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,511 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BCAT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 92,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,805. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

