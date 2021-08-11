Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Post in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Post’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.63.

Post stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a 12 month low of $81.38 and a 12 month high of $117.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wallace Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Post by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Post by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,970,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Post by 10.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,479,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,211 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Post by 1.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,548,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,386,000 after purchasing an additional 37,787 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

