Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.03. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

