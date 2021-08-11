Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PWCDF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,964. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

