Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.13.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$41.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.65. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$24.95 and a 12 month high of C$42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. The firm has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.58.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

