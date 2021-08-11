PPL (NYSE:PPL) PT Raised to $48.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPL by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in PPL by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 109,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.